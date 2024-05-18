Several Trapped As Building Collapses In Niger State

A tragic incident unfolded in Minna, Niger State, as a one-storey building collapsed, trapping several people under its debris.

Naija News reports that the building, located in the bustling New Market Area of Minna, the state capital, gave way on Friday, sparking immediate rescue operations.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency response teams managed to rescue seven individuals, who are now receiving medical treatment at Minna General Hospital.

The Director of Information and Special Duties of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Hussaini Ibrahim, confirmed the ongoing rescue efforts.

“Our teams are on the ground, and we are working diligently to ensure that any individuals still trapped are safely extracted and provided with the necessary medical care,” Ibrahim stated.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

However, the General Manager of the Niger State Urban Development Board, Bako Ismail, revealed that the building had been illegally converted into a one-storey structure.

“We have repeatedly warned the property owner against this illegal modification. Unfortunately, our warnings were not heeded, which may have contributed to this disaster,” Ismail explained.

As manual evacuation efforts continue, authorities plan to bring in heavier machinery to expedite the search and rescue operations.

The community remains hopeful that more survivors will be found as rescue workers painstakingly sift through the rubble.

The incident has raised concerns about building safety regulations and enforcement, particularly in rapidly developing urban areas.

This collapse underlines the critical need for strict adherence to building codes and regular inspections to prevent such dangerous occurrences.

Further updates on the rescue efforts and investigation into the cause of the collapse are expected as authorities work to ascertain the full extent of the incident.