How I Almost Lost My Life Through Firing Squad’ – Gospel Singer, Buchi

Nigerian Gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu, has recounted how he almost lost his life through a firing squad.

Naija News reports that Buchi recounted his ordeal during an interview on Channels Television Morning Brief programme.

According to the award-winning singer, they were lined up for execution with the firing squad kneeling before them, but God came through for him.

Buchi said he cried to God for help with a promise to serve him if he was saved, and he had devoted his life to God since after the incident.

He said, “At a point in my life, we were lined up for execution. It is true that the people that were to execute us, were kneeling before us, ready to fire. I called out to a God that I didn’t know that if He saves me, I will serve him. He saved me from that firing squad and I devoted my life to serving him.”

In other news, Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has frowned at the indecent dressing of ladies at the public gym.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a post via his Instagram page.

According to Willilams, he decided to set up a gym at his home because he was distracted by scantily dressed ladies at the public gym.

The movie star stressed that the indecent dressing of ladies at the gym was becoming appalling, and he could no longer take it because he wants to make heaven.

Williams Uchemba further pleaded with ladies at the gym to “dress decently” to avoid leading men into temptation.