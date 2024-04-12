Airforce Cadet Dies In Swimming Pool Of Popular Abia Hotel

Advertisement

An Air Force cadet, identified as Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyeomereneche, tragically lost his life in the swimming pool of Damgrete Hotel, Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.

According to Dailypost, the accident occurred on Tuesday evening.

A source told newsmen that Cadet Onyeomereneche was at the hotel to swim when the incident unfolded.

Naija News reports that the pool was undergoing renovation at the time, although it remains unclear whether Onyeomereneche was aware of these conditions prior to his dive.

The situation escalated when the cadet, who was dressed in his swimming trunks and fully prepared for a swim, suddenly disappeared from sight around 6:37 PM. His body was not recovered until approximately 9:58 PM, complicating rescue efforts due to the poor condition of the pool.

Reports indicate that no divers were available at the scene to assist until the Abia State Fire Service personnel arrived, who later recovered Onyeomereneche’s body.

The cadet was subsequently confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

The Army Public Relations Officer of 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Lt. Innocent Omale, confirmed the tragic event.

He recounted that Onyeomereneche was enjoying time with friends when he impulsively decided to jump into the pool, leading to the fatal outcome.

The circumstances surrounding this devastating incident are still under investigation, as authorities work to determine the sequence of events that led to the cadet’s untimely death.