Ibadan Kingmakers Appoint Olakulehin As 43rd Olubadan

High Chief Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin has been confirmed as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland by the kingmakers, who are also members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Naija News reports that his emergence as the Olubadan followed the vacancy left by Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan, who passed away last month.

The confirmation meeting, which took place on Friday, was attended by the key figures of the Olubadan-in-Council and lasted from 11:00 am to shortly after 12:00 pm.

High Chief Lateef Adebimpe, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, nominated Olakulehin for the prestigious role, which was unanimously ratified by all members present.

The session was chaired by High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan and former governor of Oyo State.

The council meeting was marked by a strong attendance from council members including Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole Foko; Ashipa Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade; Ekarun Olubadan, Adebayo Akande; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Balogun, Dada Isioye; and Ekarun Balogun, Abiodun Azeez.

Notably absent was the Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola, a key member of the council.

Following the ratification, the high chiefs are set to forward High Chief Olakulehin’s name to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for official endorsement.

This step marks the final phase in the confirmation process, aligning with the traditions and protocols of the chieftaincy institution in Ibadan.