Police Arraign 41 Suspected Illegal Miners In Ibadan

A total of forty-one individuals were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Thursday (today) for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government, represented by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), presented the accused before Justice Uche Agomoh.

They faced charges related to conspiracy and illegal mining.

During the court proceedings on Thursday, the Police prosecuting counsel, Michael Ojeah, informed the court that the defendants conspired to commit a felony by engaging in unlawful mining activities on January 25 at Onipanu village in Ibadan.

Ojeah also stated that the defendants unlawfully mined and concealed 24.96 grams of gold ore, valued at N1,248,000, extracted from an illegal mine site at Onipanu village, Ilaju, in Ibadan.

The defendants were charged under Sections 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, vol. 11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 for count one, and under section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Volume 9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 for count two.

All 41 defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Ojeah subsequently notified the court that he was ready to present evidence in response to the pleas made by the accused individuals.

Inspector Awosanmi Abiola, who headed a team of security operatives that apprehended the defendants, testified before Justice Agomoh regarding the details of the case.

Abiola submitted statements from five key witnesses and statements from the 41 defendants that were recorded after their arrest.

Justice Agomoh accepted all the submitted statements as exhibits 1 to 46, as the defence counsel, Mr Suraji Musa, did not raise any objections.

However, Musa requested a brief adjournment from the court to continue reviewing the case, which Justice Agomoh granted. The case will resume on March 11 for the prosecution’s continued review.