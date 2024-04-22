Police React As Woman Commits Suicide In Ogun

A 49-year-old woman, identified as Idowu Victoria, in Ogun State has tragically taken her own life.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in the Magboro area of the state.

Daily Trust quoted the police spokesperson in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola, to have confirmed that the incident was reported to the Ibafo Divisional Police Officer on Sunday by the deceased’s son, Idowu Qudus, who resides in Gan-un town of Magboro.

“The divisional police officer immediately drafted men to the scene. No suicide note was found, and photographs were taken,” Odutola said.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun, urged families to seek professional assistance for their relatives or loved ones who require emotional support.

Odutola emphasized that suicide is illegal and stressed the importance of family members providing additional support to individuals with mental health issues in order to prevent tragic outcomes.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen have purportedly murdered a law professor at Babcock University in Ilishan, Ogun State, Professor Yinka Olomojobi, and have also abducted two individuals in the Iperu area.

Naija News gathered that Olomojobi, a law professor at Babcock University, was reportedly shot dead on Friday after allegedly resisting being taken away by the suspected gunmen.

According to Channels TV, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident and said one person had been arrested in connection with it.

Odutola revealed that the police apprehended a security guard, Awada Ishaya, who had been employed just two weeks earlier, for questioning.

Professor Olowojobi was pronounced dead at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

Odutola said, “A two-week-old security man was arrested based on reasonable suspicion, as police commence discreet investigation.

“A report from the Iperu Division indicates that a kidnapping and murder incident occurred on the 19th of April, 2024, at about 9:20 pm.

“It was reported that gunshots were heard at the Ajadeh Event Centre on Sagamu Road, in the Iperu area in Ogun State.

“Eyewitnesses said eight men dressed in black, and armed with guns emerged from an unknown place, went into the relaxing lounge, and opened fire indiscriminately.

“They later identified Prof Olowojobi as the victim shot in the chest for resisting to go away with the hoodlum, while a manager of a car stand simply known as Dare and one other yet-to-be-identified person were said to have been taken captive by the gunmen.

“A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya of Plateau state who was employed two weeks ago when the event centre was launched as a security man for further interrogation.

“The lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and rescue the kidnapped victims. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.“