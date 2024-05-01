Four ‘EFCC Officials’ Arrested Over Alleged Robbery, Kidnapping In Nasarawa

Four individuals parading themselves as officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commit punishable crimes have been arrested in Nasarawa State.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, the Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force confirmed that its operatives recently apprehended the suspects who were impersonating EFCC operatives and carried out a robbery targeting students of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa.

Among the victims was Adudu Kingsley, an ND II student who was also abducted during the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, relayed this information on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada.

He stated that on the 17th of April 2024, at approximately 15:45, a distress call alerted authorities to the criminal activities of the impostors who were driving a green Toyota Corolla with the registration number Abuja YAB 509 TT.

The robbery, he said, took place at Samakwe Lodge behind Government College in Nasarawa LGA.

“Reacting to the unsavoury development, Police operatives gave the suspects a hot chase and a roadblock was mounted at Laminga junction to stop the suspects from escaping with the victim, but they hit the barrier and fled.

“Furthermore, Police operatives at Anguwan Madugu were contacted to mount another roadblock, which the suspects sighted from a distance; they abandoned their operational vehicle and the abducted student and fled.

“Luck ran out of one of the suspects as he was caught and beaten mercilessly by an angry mob before the arrival of the Police while others fled.

“The suspect was rescued from the mob by the Police and rushed to Primary Health Care, Laminga, where he died while receiving treatment,” Nansel noted, adding that a search of the recovered vehicle yielded two identification cards linking the fleeing suspects to the syndicate.

Naija News understands that further inquiry resulted in the apprehension of three more individuals: Hyelda Aliyu Ibrahim, Henry Patrick Okwu, and Shuaibu Abubakar (the operational driver).

Recovered items include an iPhone 12 Pro Max, Huawei, and Tecno Spark 5, along with counterfeit EFCC ID cards.

The police spokesperson also mentioned that the accused have admitted to causing fear in student neighbourhoods in Keffi and Nasarawa LGA.

Nansel added that endeavours are in progress to capture the remaining fugitive, noting that victims have recognized the suspects, and the matter has been forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for additional scrutiny.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, has assured that the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution upon conclusion of the investigation,” the statement further reads.