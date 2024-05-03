FCT Police Nab Two Female Child Traffickers, Rescue Five Victims

Two individuals, namely Kulu Dogonyaro and Elizabeth Ojah, have been apprehended by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command for their alleged involvement in an attempted child trafficking case.

Naija News understands that the police were able to rescue five minors who had been taken by these suspects.

This incident follows a previous report in February, where the police arrested a pastor, Simon Kado, his relative, Jesse Simon-Kado, and their driver, Muhammad Isah, for child trafficking.

The suspects were caught while trafficking twelve underage children from Nasarawa State to Ogun State.

In the latest development, the FCT police command noted in a statement yesterday that on April 27, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the two female suspects, Dogonyaro and Ojah, were intercepted by the operatives at the Kagini Junction in Abuja while attempting to transport the five children into the FCT.

The Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, noted that “The suspects, who initially attempted to escape arrest from the Sokoto Police operatives, were finally apprehended by our eagle-eyed officers in Abuja.”

According to her, the rescued children, ranging in age from 6 to 12 years, have been turned over to the state police command in Sokoto for investigation and to be returned to their families.

“We are working closely with our counterparts in Sokoto State to ensure that the children are safely returned to their loved ones,” said the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Benneth C. Igweh, in the statement.

Igweh strongly encourages parents and guardians to maintain a high level of vigilance and promptly notify the police of any suspicious activities.

The CP, in reaffirming the command’s dedication to combating child trafficking and other crimes in the FCT, emphasized the unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, particularly our children.

The suspects are currently under police custody and will face charges in court once the investigations are concluded.

Furthermore, the FCT command urges residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities. Rest assured, the police will diligently continue their efforts to safeguard the safety and security of everyone.