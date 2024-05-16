How Policemen ‘Vandalized’, ‘Looted’ Home Of Ex-Police Commissioner

A retired Commissioner of Police, Chucks Enwonwu, reported that his residence at the Government Reserved Area (GRA), Ikeja, was looted and vandalized by a team of policemen from the Works Department of the Force Headquarters, Lagos.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred at Quarter 33, Flat 2, Oba Akinjobi Street, where more than ten officers were involved.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the police team embarked on a rampage, breaking into and looting the residence of Enwonwu, who was not present during the raid.

The retired officer, visibly distressed, narrated to reporters from Vanguard about the ordeal, stating, “It was my official quarters while I was in service. I had yet to move to the property I bought from Police Cooperative at Bank Anthony Way. The place is yet to be linked with electricity.”

Advertisement

Enwonwu detailed that he had made multiple attempts to access the flat but faced continuous frustration.

On the day of the incident, he received calls about the ongoing destruction, “A Superintendent of Police, from the Works Department, led Mallams to eject me from the flat in GRA,” he said.

Despite his attempts to intervene and coordinate the safe removal of his belongings, his pleas were ignored, leading to the theft and damage of his valuables including cash, jewelry, property documents, and educational certificates. The estimated loss exceeds N15 million.

Advertisement

The retired Commissioner expressed his dismay over the lack of any prior notice and the manner in which the operation was conducted, emphasizing the absence of any eviction notice served to him.

On the other hand, ACP Dangana, reportedly in charge of the Police Works Department in Lagos, told Vanguard, “I was the person who signed the eviction notice. The directive came from the police high command to eject illegal occupants. The person in question retired two years ago, which makes him an illegal occupant.”

Dangana acknowledged that Enwonwu had reported his missing valuables but clarified he was not present during the operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This incident has sparked outrage among the community and calls for a thorough investigation into the conduct of the police operation.