Police Arrest 435 Criminal Suspects In Imo, Recover 552 Live Ammunition

The Imo state command of the Nigeria Police Force announced on Thursday that they have successfully arrested some criminal suspects and recovered some live ammunition in recent operations.

Giving details of the operations during a press conference at the command headquarters yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, revealed that 552 live ammunition were recovered while 435 suspects were arrested.

Parading the suspects who were reportedly involved in various crime-related matters, Okoye said these accomplishments were made possible over the past two months due to the command’s implementation of proactive operational strategies and security measures.

He noted that the command had made significant progress in combating crime and criminality in the State, resulting in the arrest of 435 suspects involved in offences such as Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Terrorism, Advance fee fraud, Cultism Activities, Stealing, and Receiving Stolen Properties.

Advertisement

Additionally, a total of 48 different firearms and 552 various calibres of live ammunition were seized during intelligence-led operations, continuous raids of suspected criminal hideouts, and meticulous investigations.

As a result of these efforts, 13 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unharmed, and 10 stolen vehicles were recovered, Naija News understands.

This commendable achievement is a direct result of the Command’s proactive operational strategies and security measures, which have encouraged community involvement in the fight against violent crimes and ultimately improved the state’s overall safety and security.

Advertisement

“I will give you insights on some of the operational feats achieved by the Command’s Tactical Units and Divisions starting with the bursting of a deadly kidnap syndicate responsible for the abduction and the brutal murder of retired Major General Richard Duru,” Okoye noted.

He further revealed some of the breakthroughs made by the command to include but not limited to “Bursting of a deadly kidnap syndicate responsible for the Abduction and Murder of retired Major General Richard Duru. Recall that on 27/09/2023 at about 2030hrs, late Major General Richard Duru Rtd was kidnapped along Bishops Court, Area 7 Orji/Uratta Owerri, and his black Mercedes Benz G.L. 450 car with registration number LND 826 NG snatched by the deadly syndicated. They killed the victim after collecting a ransom of 50,000 US dollars from his family. This unfortunate incident caused apprehension amongst the residents of the State.

“The ever-gallant operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, (i.e, the NPF Crime Buster of the Year 2023/2024) immediately commenced an intense manhunt for the criminal syndicates who are notorious on the Command’s wanted list and were able to terminate the reign of the terror group through sustain follow-up to diligently gathered intelligence which to the apprehension of the gang leader and other members of the Terror group.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Chukwunonso Emmanuel ‘M, a native of Uke in Idemili North L.G.A Anambra State, was arrested in Lagos while attempting to obtain a new plate number for the victim’s Mercedes Benz car. His confessions led to the Arrest of two members of the gang, Okoroigwe Goodness, 24 years ‘M’ and Innocent Ogu, 54 Yrs, old ‘m’. The suspects confessed to the crime of Kidnapping cum murder of the Retired Major General Richard Duru and equally confessed membership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) /Eastern Security Network (ESN). They will certainly have their day in court upon completion of the ongoing investigation, among others.”