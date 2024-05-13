Police Arrest One Chance Syndicate Disturbing Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command has successfully dismantled a notorious one-chance syndicate operating within Port Harcourt and its environs, leading to the arrest of four individuals, including a woman deeply involved in the criminal activities.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, revealed the operation of the gang, which specializes in posing as passengers in commercial vehicles.

Iringe-Koko explained, “The apprehended gang consists of three men and a woman who would enter taxis and wait until they were on flyovers to commence their attacks using locally made pistols and daggers.”

The Police spokesperson detailed the gang’s operations, which began in October 2023 under the leadership of Smart Obele, who is currently at large.

Michael Gershon, a 27-year-old native of Ikolinem-Ikot-Okon in Esemudim Local Government Area, used his vehicle for the criminal activities after forming the gang with Obele.

“Michael introduced Nsikak Ibanga, a 26-year-old from Akwa-Ibom state, who is described as a fearless operator. Peace Paul, aged 22, was roped into the scheme to handle the financial aspects, specifically withdrawing money sent by Michael,” Iringe-Koko added.

The gang, known for its violent tactics, has been linked to numerous incidents where victims were beaten and robbed of large sums of money, including one case where they extorted N1.8 million using ATM cards and a POS machine.

The arrest of Michael Gershon, Nsikak Ibanga, and Peace Paul has led to significant breakthroughs in the case. The suspects provided crucial information that led to further arrests. The police have also recovered the vehicle used in these operations, an ash-coloured Mazda 323.

Olatunji Disu, the Commissioner of Police, praised his officers’ swift action and the use of advanced technology in crime prevention. He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid in combating crime and ensuring safety in Rivers State.

This crackdown marks a significant step forward in the Rivers State Police Command’s ongoing efforts to root out criminal elements that endanger the peace and security of its citizens.