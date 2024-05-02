Police Identify Officer Who Shot Man Dead At Lagos Fuel Station

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force responsible for the shooting of a young man, Toheeb Eniafe, at a petrol station on Wednesday, has been apprehended.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed this in a statement released on Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The police mouthpiece noted in a terse statement that an investigation is ongoing on the incident.

He said, “The person behind the shooting has been identified as a police officer serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further findings will be made available.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is working with the family of the deceased to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”

PUNCH Online reported earlier that Eniafe was shot on Wednesday at a petrol station belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited at Obalende in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

He was reported to have been shot dead while he and some others were resisting the move by some security agents to buy fuel without joining the queue.

Naija News reported earlier that a young man, Toheeb Eniasa, was reportedly been killed by security officials in the Obalende area of Lagos State while trying to buy fuel as the fuel scarcity continues to bite harder.

The incident occurred at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited petrol station in Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos State, after a security operative shot at the deceased late Wednesday.

According to eyewitness accounts, Eniasa was in line at the petrol station when two men, believed to be military officers, attempted to bypass the queue to purchase fuel.

This action met strong opposition from those waiting, including Eniasa, who insisted that the men follow protocol and wait their turn. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in a physical altercation and the tragic shooting of Eniasa by one of the men, who then fled the scene.

A witness, identified as Mr Amos Ayo, told Punch Newspaper that the shooters were members of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ayo reported: “They are men of the DSS. They came to the scene to buy fuel but refused to join the queue.

“It was not Toheeb’s turn yet, but he confronted them, asking them to join the queue or be polite about the way they made the purchase.”

The chaos at the petrol station didn’t end with the shooting as community members’ attempted to apprehend the fleeing men led to further violence.

“One hid under a bus, so we set it on fire. He also ran away,” said another local who witnessed the incident.