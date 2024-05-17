Lagos Assembly Proposes Geographic Information Law

A new bill that seeks to harmonise all geographic information service projects of Lagos State is under consideration at the State House of Assembly.

The bill is aimed at creating a comprehensive database of Lagos state and will also curb issues involved in land ownership.

The Lagos Geographic Information Service bill, which had stakeholders making contributions on Friday, is also aimed at establishing a computerised central database for all information relating to geospatial matters and related issues.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said the bill when passed would facilitate governance and boost professionalism.

“Section 4(2) of the bill says the agency’s responsibilities include introducing, implementing and sustaining best practices for all Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in the state as well as “develop and maintain an online platform that will contain all information and statistics on geospatial-related matters.”

“It is targeted at integrating governance with advancements in technology. This is something we hope to always take advantage of so that our state can continue to be ahead in the area of development,” Obasa, represented by Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, a member of the House, said.

Chairman of the House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon. Ogunkelu Sylvester, said the bill “shows a commitment and sincere sense of duty on the part of the legislators of the state to put people’s interest at heart.

“Today’s public hearing means a lot to the improvement of information technology and computerised central database in Lagos State.

“The bill will guide the government to have a database of everything concerning Lagos and in this case, you could be in your house and apply for a certificate of ownership on your property and have it without even visiting the Ministry.

“It will also cut sharp practices and curb fraudulent sales of land. For land, the database will have details of owners including their photographs,” he said.

Rasheed Makinde, a former lawmaker, commended the House for its proactiveness while some of the stakeholders suggested the involvement of professional bodies in the proposed law.