Police Arrest Five Hospital Employees Over Missing Placenta, Umbilical Cord In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the disturbing incident of a missing umbilical cord and placenta at the Government Cottage Hospital in Iloffa, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the inquiry follows the detention of five hospital staff, including a doctor, as confirmed by the state police command spokesperson, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun.

Daily Post reports that DSP Toun disclosed that the incident, which occurred last Sunday, has prompted serious concerns within the community and law enforcement.

“The unfortunate incident of the missing umbilical cord is true. A discreet investigation is ongoing at the state criminal investigation department. Further details will be communicated upon its conclusion,” she said.

The detained individuals include Dr. Ajibola, nurses Rukayat Adeloye, Aishat Awolusi, and Peace Alabi, and ward attendant Toyin Adewunmi.

The case came to light when Mrs. C.B Williams, the mother of the newborn and an English teacher at Orofa High School, Odo-Owa, voiced her concerns after the medical personnel failed to provide the placenta and umbilical cord post-delivery.

“Some of their staff started apologizing, saying there was a mistake. The attendant claimed she had thrown the placenta into a pit, but it could not be found, suggesting a dog might have eaten it,” Mrs. Williams recounted to reporters.

The baby’s grandfather, Mr. Rufus Sanya, expressed his suspicions and demanded a rigorous police investigation to uncover any foul play.

“How could an umbilical cord and the placenta of a new baby go missing when we all know the implications? I urge the police to do a thorough investigation and unravel the mystery behind this disappearance. That is the only way justice would be served, and we can find peace,” he stated.

The incident has shaken the local community, with many calling for increased accountability and oversight in medical practices at local healthcare facilities. The Kwara State Police has assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in their investigation into this baffling case.

