Photo: Actor Defiles 14-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

30-year-old actor, identified as Praise, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for alleged abduction and defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

Naija News reports that the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Odutola said the grandparents of the teenager had filed a complaint at the Police command after the girl went missing on April 27, 2024.

According to the Police boss, the girl’s grandparents alleged that the suspect defiled their granddaughter, stating that she was bleeding profusely upon being found.

She added that a preliminary investigation had commenced, and the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

The statement read, “The Divisional Police Officer of Mowe Division has arrested one actor, Praise, a 30 year old “m” for alleged defilement of a 14-year-old “f”.

“The arrest came following a report on the 1st of May at about 1405 hours from the grandparents of the teenager that their granddaughter got missing since the 27th of April 2024.

“The grandparents of the abducted teenager also alleged the suspect of having unlawful carnal knowledge of their granddaughter, who, under careful observation, was discovered to have been bleeding profusely.

“Medical forms have been issued for examination and treatment in a government hospital for more credible evidence.”

“A preliminary investigation was reported to have commenced at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters; however, the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

“No child in Ogun State should be subjected to such inhumane treatment, sexual assault, and sexual abuse.”