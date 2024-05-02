Fuel Scarcity: After Death In Lagos, Ogun Police Partner Filling Stations To Curb Violence As Scarcity Lingers

In response to the ongoing fuel scarcity that has resulted in long queues at fuel stations and increased violence, the Ogun State Police Command has announced a strategic partnership with local fuel stations to enhance security measures and maintain public order.

Naija News reports that the initiative, as detailed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, aims to prevent violent incidents similar to the recent tragedy in Lagos, where Toheeb Eniasa was fatally shot at a fuel station.

The partnership was solidified in a meeting held on Monday, attended by representatives from major fuel stations across the state, including Mobil, M. Olaoluwa, Gateway, MRS, A.A. Rano, Teejay, and Optima Energy Filling Stations.

This collaboration aligns with directives from the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, addressing the security challenges posed by the current fuel crisis.

During the meeting, station representatives were advised on several preventive measures to ensure the safety and orderliness of the fuel distribution process.

“Participants were advised to maintain order in their respective stations, prevent obstruction of traffic flow, discourage indiscriminate parking of vehicles, avoid rowdiness, and prevent any actions that could lead to chaos,” Odutola explained.

These guidelines are intended to mitigate the risk of altercations and ensure that customers adhere to a structured system while purchasing fuel.

The initiative also includes allowing the fuel station managers to contact divisional police officers directly, enabling swift police intervention in case of emergencies or potential outbreaks of violence.

This measure is particularly critical in light of the incident in Lagos, underscoring the need for prompt and effective law enforcement response to such crises.