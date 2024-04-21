Police Probe Alleged Killing Of Man At Lagos Mall

The Lagos State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation following the tragic death of Anosikwa Patrick, who was reportedly stabbed by a police officer at Skymall Shopping Mall in Ajah, Lagos, on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the state command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement released on Sunday.

According to Hundeyin, the police officer involved has been identified as Inspector Taofeek from the visiting 12 PMF squadron to Lagos.

Hundeyin detailed that efforts are underway to apprehend Inspector Taofeek, who is reportedly on the run following the incident.

“The manager and chief security officer of the mall are already in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation,” Hundeyin stated.

Hundeyin further revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a speedy and diligent investigation.

“CP Adegoke Fayoade has directed detectives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to ensure a speedy and diligent investigation towards ensuring that the culprit is brought to book,” Hundeyin further explained.

The incident initially came to light when a user identified as NotMentus posted about the tragedy on X, tagging the Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, seeking immediate attention and justice.

“Good morning sir, my brother got stabbed to death by one of the police officers attached to Skymall at Sangotedo, Lekki. The officer is currently on the run. His colleague, too, is on the run,” the post read.

Responding to the outcry, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reassured the public that the command would take the necessary actions to address the situation and ensure justice is served.