Police Officer Allegedly Stabs Man To Death In Popular Lagos Mall

An unidentified officer of the Nigeria Police Force has reportedly stabbed a man at Sky Mall on the Lekki-Epe Expressway in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

An X user [@NotMentus] who claimed to be a brother of the victim took to the social media page on Saturday to mention that the officer and his accomplice are currently evading authorities.

“Good morning, sir; my brother got stabbed to death by one of the police officers attached to Skymall at Sangotedo LEKKI.

“The officer is currently on the run, his colleague too is on the run,” he wrote.

Reacting to the disturbing situation, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, sympathized with the netizen and assured him that the force and other security agencies would take necessary action.

He wrote: “I hope the command is aware of this. Work with @BenHundeyin, @LagosPoliceNG, and they will do the needful. Sorry about that. We will wade in, too. @PoliceNG, @FCID_ANNEX, @PoliceNG_CRU, take necessary action as well. Thanks.”

Below is ACP Adejobi’s Response to the X post:

I hope the command is aware of this. Work with @BenHundeyin, @LagosPoliceNG, and they will do the needful. Sorry about that. We will wade in, too. @PoliceNG, @FCID_ANNEX, @PoliceNG_CRU, take necessary action as well. Thanks. https://t.co/MyNal5K4bn — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) April 20, 2024

Meanwhile, a yet-to-be-identified man has reportedly stabbed his wife to death over infidelity.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened in Nekede, Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State.

According to Nation, the man was alerted by a neighbour on April 10th that his wife was engaging in an extramarital affair in their matrimonial home.

The husband rushed home and caught his wife with her lover in their bedroom while their six-year-old daughter was left alone in the living room.

In a fit of rage, the husband attacked his wife with a knife, leaving her severely injured, while her lover was allowed to leave the scene unharmed.

Confirming the incident, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, appealed to the public, especially residents of Nekede, to come forward with any useful information.

Okoye added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to investigate this disturbing incident and ascertain the facts thoroughly.

He said: “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the video circulating on social media and wishes to state that the alleged incident has not been officially reported to the police.

“We urge the public, particularly residents of Nekede, to report any information they may have about the incident to the nearest police station or via 08148024755. Let us work together to ensure justice prevails in this case.”