BREAKING: Olubadan Of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun Is Dead

The Olubadan of Ibadaland, His Royal Majesty Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, is dead, Naija News has learned.

It was gathered that the first-class monarch died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan on Thursday evening at the age of 82.

According to a local online newspaper in Oyo State, OyoInsight.com, Oba Balogun died in the hospital a few hours after he was admitted into one of the wards for an undisclosed ailment.

Born in 1942, Oba Balogun, who was a Fourth Republic Senator, represented Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003.

He ascended the throne on March 11, 2022, after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso III. Adetunji, 93, had died on January 2, 2022, after reigning from March 4, 2016.

With the unique succession system of Olubadan stool, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the current Balogun Olubadan of Ibadan, is next in line for the throne.

He will be officially announced after the traditional 21 days of mourning as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

It is understood that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State would be briefed about the death of the monarch and the next steps to take.