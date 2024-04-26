Tinubu Appoints NESREA, NDRBDA CEOs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers of two federal agencies.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Ajuri Ngelelae, President Tinubu appointed Dr. Innocent Bariate Barikor as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The President has also approved the appointment of Prince Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

Dr. Barikor is an academic and politician. He was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Prince Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa State.

The statement said the President expected that the new heads of these important agencies would discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation and unfailing adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellent service to the people of Nigeria.

Tinubu Arrives Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Naija News reports Tinubu arrived in Saudi Arabia pn Friday ahead of his attendance at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Nigerian leader crossed to Saudi Arabia after concluding a state visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The World Economic Forum meeting will focus on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development and will use the opportunity over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia are expected to attend the meeting with is slated for the 28th and 29th of April 2024.