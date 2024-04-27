Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 27th April, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 27th April 2024.

A High Court sitting in Lokoja has issued a summons for the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, to appear in court on May 13, 2024.

Naija News reports that the court demands that Olukoyede shows cause why he should not be committed for contempt of court.

This judicial directive stems from an allegation that the EFCC, under Olukoyede’s leadership, disobeyed a specific court order issued on February 9, 2024.

The order had restrained the EFCC from conducting certain actions pending the determination of an ongoing legal motion.

Justice I.A. Jamil, presiding over Suit No: HCL/68M/2024 and Motion No: HCL/190M/2024, declared that the EFCC’s recent actions, specifically their attempt to arrest Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, constituted a direct violation of the court’s earlier directive.

The incident in question occurred on April 17, 2024, when EFCC operatives reportedly laid siege to Bello’s residence around 8 AM, aiming to detain him despite the standing court order.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Naija News reports Tinubu arrived in Saudi Arabia pn Friday ahead of his attendance at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Nigerian leader crossed to Saudi Arabia after concluding a state visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The World Economic Forum meeting will focus on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development and will use the opportunity over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia are expected to attend the meeting with is slated for the 28th and 29th of April 2024.

While in the Netherlands, President Tinubu met with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and Dutch businessmen and investors at a business interaction on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu pushed for stronger ties between Nigeria and the Netherlands during the meeting.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin were among the dignitaries who turned up for the wedding fatiha of the children of emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, respectively, on Friday.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Deputy Senate, Ismail Mudashir in Abuja, the wedding was between Sanusi Aminu Bayero (Khalifa) and Rumanah Nasir Bayero (Ummi).

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam and Dan Iyan Kano, Alhaji Ahmad Ado Bayero stood as the representatives of the groom and the bride, respectively.

Akpabio and Hon. Abbas, congratulated the emirs and wished the newlywed couple marital bliss.

On his part, the Deputy President of the Senate described the wedding as historic.

“We wish the couple a blessed marriage. We pray to Almighty God to bless the wedding, the family, Kano Emirate and the country,” he prayed.

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has denied being arrested and detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

It was earlier reported that Echono was invited by the anti-graft agency on Thursday over allegations of fraud.

Speaking with TheCable on Friday, the ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, said the TETFUND boss is still in the agency’s custody and that the investigation is still ongoing.

He had said: “The Executive Secretary of TETFund is here with us. He has been invited for questioning. He is still in custody. He was invited yesterday.” Bakare said.

“He was invited on Thursday. He has not been released. He’s still with us. Investigation is still ongoing.”

In a chat with the news platform, Echono said he was in his office and had not been invited by the ICPC.

Echonoo said one of TETFund’s directors was briefly detained by the anti-graft agency and has been released.

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has warned his predecessors to refrain from interfering in his administration if they have nothing to contribute to the state.

Naija News recalls that the immediate past governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, during the celebration of his 63rd birthday, said that those advising Governor Alia to be at daggers drawn with the Secretary General of the Federation, Senator George Akume, did not have the interest of the state.

However, while briefing journalists in Makurdi on Friday about his return from the United States of America, Alia asked his predecessors to henceforth shut up, saying they already had their term.

Alia said he would not allow any civil servant or former Governor to destabilize his administration.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers of two federal agencies.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Ajuri Ngelelae, President Tinubu appointed Dr. Innocent Bariate Barikor as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The President has also approved the appointment of Prince Ebitimi Amgbare as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

Dr. Barikor is an academic and politician. He was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Prince Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa State.

The statement said the President expected that the new heads of these important agencies would discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation and unfailing adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and excellent service to the people of Nigeria.

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations surrounding the payment of school fees for his children.

Recall that the controversy began on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, when the EFCC Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede, alleged during a media briefing that Bello withdrew funds from the Kogi State Government account to pay his children’s school fees, just before leaving office.

Since the press conference, receipts purportedly showing payments of the said fees have circulated online, prompting a response from Bello’s media office.

In a statement on Friday signed by his spokesman, Ohiare Michael, the former Kogi governor, described the allegations by the EFCC as false and misleading.

The embattled former governor also said he didn’t pay the fees of his children with monies from the coffers of the Kogi State Government.

Bello also said he did not pay the $720,000 alleged by the EFCC Chairman or the $840,000 being bandied about on the internet.

The former governor added that the payment of the fees was not effected at about the time he was to leave office, as claimed by the EFCC chairman, but commenced in 2021.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

A statement on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed Ovia’s appointment.

According to the statement, “Ovia is the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks and a respected business leader, with a surfeit of efforts and benefaction towards nurturing and empowering young Nigerians.

“He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana.”

The National Student Loan Programme is a pivotal intervention that seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has revealed that organized labour has agreed on ₦615,000 as the new minimum wage to demand from the federal government for Nigerian workers.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, who made the revelation while speaking to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said the amount is in agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Osifo said the initial demand of ₦447,000 was discarded after the harmonization with the NLC.

He, however, expressed doubt that the federal government would announce a new minimum wage on May 1 because, according to him, negotiations are still ongoing with the Tripartite Committee on a new minimum wage.

A military commander of an army camp located at Sabon Garin Dan’Ali, in Danmusa local government area of Katsina state, on Thursday evening was reportedly killed in an ambush.

Sources who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that the remains of the deceased was deposited at a hospital in Katsina.

Reliable sources noted that the commander, (name withheld), was ambushed at Malali village in Kankara local government area, where he was called to provide reinforcement to repel an attack on the village.

He said, “As you know, Malali is along Zangon Pawwa road, and that area is completely taken over by bandits. Whenever there is an attack the security agents usually ask for reinforcement from the Maraban Dan’Ali camp, and this new commander would promptly respond.

“This time around, they asked for his reinforcement and he came using a Hilux vehicle, instead of the Amoured Personnel Carrier (APC), perhaps the APCs were not available at the time. Unfortunately his assailants waylaid his vehicle and shot him in the head.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.