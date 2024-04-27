Borno: 85 Terrorists Feared Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Clashes

At least 85 terrorists have been killed in renewed clashes between the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region of Borno State.

The fighting, which took place between April 24 and 25, 2024, also led to the dislodgment of Boko Haram from several islands that had been under their control.

A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, reported that the conflicts started near the Kukawa axis on April 24, 2024.

Following an initial encounter, ISWAP quickly mobilized reinforcements to several strategic locations including Tumbum Allura, which had recently been recaptured from Boko Haram.

The reinforcements were equipped with over 30 boxes of suspected ammunition and weapons, signaling preparation for a prolonged conflict.

The clashes intensified as ISWAP launched coordinated attacks on Boko Haram positions at Tudun Shawakki, Tumbum Bakwarram, Mallam Basiru, and Kwaleram, resulting in several casualties.

The confrontation continued into the early hours of April 26, with fierce fighting at Kandahar and Tumbum Ali Island in Marte LGA, where ISWAP gained a significant advantage, killing over 70 Boko Haram fighters and capturing several along with their weapons.

These ongoing and severe clashes between the two rival terrorist groups have opened opportunities for Nigerian government forces to devise and implement strategies aimed at eliminating the threats posed by both groups.

The government is focused on exploiting these internal conflicts to finally put an end to the terror inflicted by these groups on the region.