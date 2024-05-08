BREAKING: Army Withdraws From Okuama Community

The Nigerian military has reportedly pulled out of the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to Vanguard, soldiers pulled out of the embattled community on Tuesday, May 7, after restricting entrance into the area for two months following the killing of military officers and soldiers.

Sources in neighbouring Akugbene and Okoloba communities in the Bomadi local government area told the newspaper that the soldiers suddenly left the community without any prior information.

More to come…