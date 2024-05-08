EFCC Drags Buhari’s Ex-Minister Hadi Sirika, Daughter To Court

Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, is set to face trial on Thursday before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, over allegations of abuse of office and fraudulent contracts awarded during his tenure.

Naija News reports that Sirika, who served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, will be arraigned on a six-count amended charge alongside three others, including his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma; and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been investigating Sirika over alleged contract malfeasance and fraudulent activities while he was in office.

According to sources, the former minister was invited by the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC on April 23 for questioning and was subsequently detained at the commission’s Formella Street, Wuse 2 zonal office.

“The former minister (Sirika) was invited for questioning by investigators handling the alleged contract frauds under his watch in the ministry. He honoured the invitation and has been detained as I am talking with you,” a source in the EFCC who pleaded anonymity told NAN.

The EFCC has been probing the alleged contract frauds under Sirika’s watch, and he had met with investigators before his detention.

The arraignment was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled due to the EFCC’s request to amend the charges.

Sirika and the other defendants are accused of abusing their office and conspiring to commit fraud to the tune of N2.7 billion.

The trial is expected to shed light on the alleged fraudulent activities and contracts awarded during Sirika’s tenure as Aviation Minister.