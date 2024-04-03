Blackout: Workers Suspend Night Shift Over UCH’s Failure To Pay N495m Electricity Debt

Advertisement

Workers at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in Oyo State, have announced the suspension of all night shifts, adopting an 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. work schedule until further notice.

Naija News reports that the decision comes in the wake of a prolonged power outage affecting the hospital after the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disconnected the facility from the national grid over an alleged N495 million debt.

The workers said they are embarking on what they described as downscaling, meaning that they will work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

This move is poised to significantly impact patient care and hospital operations, raising concerns about the well-being of those requiring medical attention during off-hours.

The Joint Action Committee, representing all unions within UCH, made the announcement through its Chairman, Oludayo Olabampe.

Olabampe explained that the decision to reduce operational hours was directly tied to the absence of electricity, which has left the hospital’s facilities without essential power for over two weeks.

“Up till now, light has not been restored. So, we have scaled down our activities. We are to work between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. every day,” Olabampe stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

He further remarked, “We have said that if the light is not restored as of yesterday, we will scale down our activities, and we have done that since yesterday.”