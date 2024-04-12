Two Docked For Allegedly Stealing Diesel From Ibadan Varsity

Advertisement

Two individuals, Christopher Ogunmodede, and Musa Abdullahi, are currently facing charges related to the alleged theft of 9 liters of diesel valued at N12,600 from the First Technical University, Ibadan.

Naija News reports that the suspects, who were brought before the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, were arraigned on charges of conspiracy and theft.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the allegations against them.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector Gbemisola Adedeji, informed the court that the alleged offenses occurred on the evening of April 6 at around 9:00 PM within the university’s premises.

According to Inspector Adedeji, the duo conspired to commit the act of theft, thereby infringing on the property rights of the institution.

The legal infractions are reported to have violated sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000, which pertain to conspiracy and theft, respectively.

In response to the charges, Magistrate Mrs Adebola Adeola granted each of the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 along with a surety each.

The magistrate adjourned the case to June 7, for a hearing.

