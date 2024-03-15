Coronation Date For New Olubadan To Be Announced Soon – Ladoja

The Olubadan-in-Council has revealed that it will soon announce a date for the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Making this announcement shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, at his Alalubosa residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, a former governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, said that Ibadan already has Olubadan-designate and there is no question about that.

Naija News reports that Ladoja disclosed that a specific date has not been chosen yet for the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The meeting was held after the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, whose reign ended Thursday after two years on the throne. He died at 81 at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He said, “The departed monarch (Oba Balogun) came from the Otun line, the next monarch will be from the Balogun line. So, the head of the Balogun line is the Balogun of Ibadanland, who has become the Olubadan-designate.

“We all know that Ibadan does things accordingly, if a king dies, we already know who is next, and we refer to him as designate.

“We are here to formalise what next after the burial rites of the deceased would have been completed. We also discussed how to give befitting burial to the deceased.

“Since the deceased is a Muslim, he has to be buried in Islamic way, and the Islamic way is that he has to be buried today (Friday). So, it has been decided that he will be buried today at Aliiwo, which is his ancestral home by 4pm today.

“There is no date yet for the coronation of new Olubadan, but the date shall be announced as soon as the burial rite for the deceased is completed.”