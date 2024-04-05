Olubadan-designate To Meet Kingmakers

Advertisement

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will today, Friday, meet the Ibadan kingmakers, Naija News gathered.

Oba Olakulehin is currently at his private residence at No 1, Cassia Street, Alalubosa Government Reserved Area (GRA) in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, a family source said the Olubadan-designate will make his first public appearance any moment.

He disclosed that Oba Olakulehin will attend the next meeting of the Council of Obas in Ibadanland.

“Kabiyesi is at his house in Alalubosa as we speak. He will have a series of meetings today with the kingmakers and others,” he said.

The Oba Olakulehin has not been seen in public since the death of the late 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years.

Late Oba Balogun died at the age of 81.