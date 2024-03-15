List Of Olubadans With The Shortest Reigns In History

Following the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the deceased has become one of the shortest reigning monarchs in history.

Naija News reports that the remains of the monarch who died on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the age of 81, will be interred according to Islamic rites today, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Despite the late Oba Balogun’s reign of two years, he is not the shortest reigning Olubadan.

Here is a compilation of Olubadans who had the shortest reign, as reported on the Olubadan website, Olubadan.com:

1. One month: Olubadan Oyetunde I Eleta reigned for just one month, from November 1946 to December 1946.

2. Three months: Olubadan Memudu Alli Iwo Gbenla reigned for three months in 1942.

3. Six months: In 1946, Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II Oritamerin reigned for six months.

4. Six months: Oba Yesufu Kobiowu Oranyan ruled for six months.

5. One year: Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe Idiomo/Kure reigned for one year between 1850 and 1851.

6. One year: Ba’ale Ibikunle reigned between 1864 and 1865 for one year.

7. One year: Baale Orowusi (Awarun) Kobomoje reigned between 1870 and 1871 for one year.

8. One year: Olubadan Akintunde Bioku Oleyo, Oranyan, reigned between 1947 and 1948 for one year.

9. One year: Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe Odinjo reigned between 1976 and 1977 for one year.

10. Two years: Basorun Ogumola Mapo reigned between 1865 and 1867 for two years.

11. The longest-serving Olubadan is Olubadan Okunola Abaasi Alesinloye Isale Ijebu. He ruled for 16 years, between 1930 and 1946.