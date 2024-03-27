Kingmakers Boycott Meeting Over Olubadan-Designate’s Absence

The process of nominating the new Olubadan experienced an unexpected halt yesterday when eight out of the eleven kingmakers abstained from a crucial meeting convened by the Head of the Ibadan Traditional Council, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, at Mapo Hall.

Naija News reports that this meeting, which was intended to initiate the procedures for selecting the next Olubadan, saw only Chief Ladoja in attendance, with the rest of the kingmakers conspicuously absent.

The absence of these key figures has cast a shadow over the nomination process.

The kingmakers include prestigious titles such as Balogun, Otun Balogun, Osi Balogun, Ashipa Balogun, and the Ekerin Balogun, along with Otun Olubadan, Osi Olubadan, Ashipa Olubadan, Ekerin Olubadan, and Iyalode, making up the Olubadan-in-Council.

Efforts to reach Oba Amidu Ajibade, the Ekerin Olubadan, for comments on their absence proved futile, as calls went unanswered.

Reports suggest that the boycott might stem from past tensions between Chief Ladoja and the other members of the Olubadan-in-Council, particularly during the contentious issue of beaded crowns by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, a move Ladoja opposed.

Furthermore, when Governor Seyi Makinde endorsed the crowning and elevation of the kings, Ladoja also chose to abstain from the ceremony, highlighting his disapproval.

Unlike his peers who embraced the title of “Oba,” Ladoja has retained the title of high Chief.

Addressing journalists after the unsuccessful gathering, Ladoja explained, “The other members feel that the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has not spoken to them.

“They said they were not able to ascertain his health condition. They said that when he’s ready, he will talk to them and we are going to have the meeting again. The Olubadan-designate is supposed to be here.”

On why he was the sole attendee, Ladoja stated, “A meeting was called for today, and I’m supposed to be the convener of the meeting. That’s why I’m here.”

As to the future course of action following this setback, Ladoja remains optimistic, asserting, “The next step is that when they are ready, they will come. I called them and the reason they gave me is that the Olubadan-designate has not spoken to them.”