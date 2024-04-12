‘Kingmakers Decide On New Olubadan Today’

Advertisement

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is poised to be confirmed as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland today, pending a pivotal meeting at the Olubadan Palace in Oja’ba, located in the Ibadan South East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Punch Newspaper reports that the meeting put together by the Olubadan-in-Council is set to conclude the controversies surrounding the nomination following Oba Lekan Balogun’s passing on March 14, 2024.

The confirmation process has been marked by discord among the Ibadan crowned Obas, with some indicating they may not attend today’s crucial meeting.

A source, requesting anonymity, expressed uncertainty about the attendance of these kingmakers.

The source disclosed that “some of them (the kingmakers) will not honour the invitation, even though they were duly informed.”

Adding to the contention, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, Otun Balogun, and the next in line to the Olubadan-designate have voiced concerns over Oba Olakulehin’s physical fitness to rule.

His comment was, however, met with resistance from High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, former governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan, who refuted these claims during a press interaction at his Bodija residence.

Ladoja defended Olakulehin, emphasizing his maturity and capability despite his age.

“Oba Olakulehin is not a 20-year-old man… He is over 80 years old. So, we can’t expect him to act like a youth,” Ladoja remarked, labelling Ajibola’s comments as personal and inflammatory.

In a recent gathering, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, along with three other kingmakers, visited Oba Olakulehin, affirming his health and fitness for the throne.

Once the kingmakers finalize their decision, the nomination will be presented to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his ratification and approval.

Naija News recalls that Governor Makinde while addressing the situation during a Sallah homage, urged focus on unity rather than division.

“The Obas-in-Council are yet to make their nomination. When they make it, it will come to me and I will either say yes or no. But that has not happened. So, why are people focusing on things that are capable of dividing us?” he questioned.