Fresh Details Emerge On Health Status Of Olubadan-designate, Why He Has Not Been Seen In Public

Fresh details have emerged concerning the health status of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, and why he has not been seen in public.

Naija News reports that there have been concerns about the health of the Olubadan-designate as he had not been seen in public following the demise of Oba Lekan Balogun, who passed on at the age of 81.

He also didn’t attend a meeting of the Olubadan in Council on Monday scheduled to deliberate on his nomination to Governor Seyi Makinde as appointment as the next Olubadan.

However, his son, Sumbo Owolabi, a former Commissioner in Oyo State, has explained that his father is hale and hearty.

In his clarification, Owolabi, who spoke with Punch on Wednesday, said his father is in good health, but was already out of town on a medical trip when the demise of Oba Balogun occurred.

He added that following the death of the late Olubadan, his father was advised by his doctors to take extra time to rest before returning to the country as he would need the strength to attend to visitors and others who would surely want to visit him.

“You Daddy has aged already. So, before the late Oba Balogun’s demise, Baba had gone for a medical trip. And when the incident happened, he was still there. So, he just stayed back to relax a bit.

“As a new king, different people will be paying him homage and he will need to attend to them all. And with his age, he may not have the strength to receive different people across Nigeria; hence, the reason his doctor advised him to relax a bit.

“I want to debunk the rumour that he is incapacitated. The installation of the next Olubadan will soon be done. People should stop fake rumour. I also want to debunk another rumour that the crowned Obas have not seen him. They have now seen each other,” he said.

The son added that Oba Olakulehin intentionally didn’t attend the meeting of the Olubdan in Council but only his father can disclose the reason for his action.

The monarch’s son, however confirmed that his father has been in contact with the crowned obas and would join them for the next meeting whenever it is convened.

He said, “One thing I know is that the renovation of his family house and this place (private residence) will soon commence after the inauguration of the Coronation Planning Committee by the State Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

“But I want to confirm to you that Baba, Olubadan-designate, Oba Olakulehin is the next Olubadan of Ibadanland. It was intentional not to attend the meeting fixed a few days ago, and not because of his health. He is the only person that can give you details on that. But I want to authoritatively confirm that the crowned Obas and Baba have been in touch physically. They have seen one another and he will join them at the next meeting whenever they convene it.”