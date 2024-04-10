Wait For Your Time, Olubadan Stool Is Not For Olympic Fitness – Family Fires Back At Otun Balogun

Advertisement

The family of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has hit back at the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, over his recent claim that Olakulehin is not physically fit to ascend the throne.

The family of the Olubadan-designate said Oba Ajibola is only raising alarms because he knows he would be the beneficiary if Oba Olakulehin is disqualified from the Olubadan stool.

The family source, who was quoted by Punch as speaking under anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the family, added that Oba Olakulehin is obviously old, but that is not a barrier against him ascending the Olubadan throne.

He, therefore, called on Oba Ajibola to wait for his turn, adding that God’s time is the best.

He said, “There is no law that states that Baba cannot become Olubadan. Baba is old, there is no doubt about that, just as many of the kingmakers are also old.

“You were clamouring that he should present himself physically and he did. Some of the kingmakers saw him, they took photographs which you newsmen used in your papers. Is Olubadan stool for the Olympics fitness? We know the ages of those who had become Olubadan.

“What the Otun Balogun is saying has no basis. He knows he will be the direct beneficiary if Baba is disqualified. There is no reason to want someone ahead of you disqualified because you want to attain the position. We should all learn to wait for our time. God’s time is the best.”

The reply from the Oba Olakulehin family follows the outburst on Tuesday by Oba Ajibola, who said Oba Olakulehin is unfit to ascend the Olubadan stool and should be allowed to rest and recuperate.