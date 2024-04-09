Oba Olakulehin Is Not Fit To Become The Next Olubadan, Allow Him To Rest – Otun Balogun

Advertisement

The Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola has said the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is sick and not physically fit to ascend the throne.

Ajibola stated this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen at his Sanyo private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, he (Ajibola) is Olakulehin’s second in command, and they have not communicated how to meet with others to begin the necessary processes for enthronement since the Olubadan-designate returned on Friday.

He added that some people are just trying to force Oba Olakulehin because of their own selfish interests but it is important they allow him to get well.

“What is in need for hurry? Someone (Olakulehin) we have not seen. He has not spoken with us. He has not spoken with Ibadan people.

“I am his second in command, I’m his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest,” he said.

He queried if anyone has seen the Olubadan-designate since he returned on Friday, adding that it is important to allow him to rest and get well.

“They said we called a meeting and we have endorsed him (Olakulehin). I’m not part of that. I’ve told them my mind that I won’t be part of that illegality. We know Baba Olakulehin is the next Olubadan, but let us allow him to get well.

“Has anybody seen him since last Friday? Those who went there after Friday were unable to see him. They are forcing this man. We should allow him to get well.” Oba Ajibola said while speaking on the meeting held at the private residence of Chief Bode Amoo at Agodi Government Reserved Area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday.

Naija News recalls that the Olubadan stool became vacant after the demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years and died at the age of 81.