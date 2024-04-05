Exercise Caution And Restraint – Group Tells Olubadan-in-Council, Indigenes

Advertisement

A group known as the Ibadan King’s Men has warned members of Olubadan-in-Council and Ibadan indigenes not to make any unnecessary statement in respect of the Olubadan stool.

The group stated this via a statement made available to Naija News on Friday.

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council are currently at loggerheads over the Olubadan stool.

The group, after an emergency meeting held at University of Ibadan and presided over by the duo of Alhaji Olatunji Oladejo (Convener) and Gaphar Ojetola (Co-convener), enjoined the Council members and Ibadan indigenes not to make further comments in the public on the matter.

They explained that the emergency meeting was convened in response to the misunderstanding among the Council members.

It also urged indigenes of the ancient city to contribute positively and not to cause crisis.

The group while speaking further, enjoined all key actors and other stakeholders to refrain from making inflammatory statements that can heat the polity.

They said, “The interview granted by one of the High Chiefs on the matter which has gone viral is in bad taste and suggested an untoward development within the rank of Olubadan-in-Council.

“All key players should exercise caution and restraint during this trying period by not allowing politicians to meddle in the age-long and enviable traditional chieftaincy ascension system in Ibadanland.

“All Ibadan indigenes should disengage from discussing all issues relating to this imbroglio on social media.”