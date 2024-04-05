Olubadan-Designate Confirmed Fit For Coronation — Osi Balogun

Advertisement

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, has disclosed that arrangements are in full swing for the coronation of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made following a visit by members of the Olubadan-In-Council to the Olubadan-designate at his residence in Alalubosa Government Reserved Area, Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Oba Olakulehin recently made his first public appearance since the passing of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years until his death at age 81.

The meeting, marking a pivotal moment in the transition process, was attended by prominent members of the Olubadan-In-Council, including the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Eddy Oyewole; the Ashipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Asipa Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola.

Speaking to journalists, Oba Adebimpe emphasized Oba Olakulehin’s well-being, stating, “It is impossible for the Olubadan-In-Council to nominate Olakulehin as the Olubadan unless we are sure that he is in good condition. We thank God that he is hale and hearty; and very soon, he will ascend the throne of his forefathers.”

The succession to the throne of Olubadan follows a unique chieftaincy arrangement within Ibadanland, necessitating the nomination of the next Olubadan by his closest ranking chief, Otun Balogun Tajudeen Ajibola, within a 21-day period following the demise of the preceding monarch.

In anticipation of the coronation, the family of the incoming paramount ruler has initiated the distribution of special commemorative attire.

These clothes are being shared among family members and other interested individuals, a tradition that marks the celebratory spirit and community involvement in the ascension to the throne.