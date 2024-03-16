UCH Speaks On Death Of Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, had said adequate care was given to the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun when he was brought to the hospital.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Adetuyibi, stated this in an interview with journalists on Friday in Ibadan.

Adetuyibi said that the late traditional ruler was brought to the hospital on Wednesday and died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Thursday night.

She said, “As everyone knows, the first goal of our hospital is to take care of our patients.

“Adequate and proper care was given to Oba Balogun during the short time he stayed at the hospital.

“He came in at around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and died at exactly 9.05 p.m. on Thursday.”

Adetuyibi, however, declined when asked about the disease that the late Olubadan was suffering from, which eventually resulted in his death.

Naija News recalls that Oba Balogun died on Thursday evening during a brief illness at the age of 81. The late royal father was sick and remained indoors throughout Tuesday before he was taken to UCH on Wednesday.

Balogun, who died barely 72 hours after celebrating two years on the throne as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, was buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home on Friday according to Islamic rites.