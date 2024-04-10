Olubadan: Ladoja Speaks On Health Status Of Oba Olakulehin, Reveals What May Happen Next

Advertisement

The Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has reacted to the statement of the Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, on the health status of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ladoja submitted that Ajibola only made a personal opinion.

Naija News recalls Oba Ajibola had said the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is sick and not physically fit to ascend the throne. Ajibola stated this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen at his Sanyo private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He added that the Olubadan-designate should be allowed to rest and recover rather than rush him to the throne.

But Ladoja, in response on Wednesday, while speaking with newsmen at his Bodija, residence in Ibadan, chided Ajibola for speaking like a youth.

“Olakulehin is not 20 years old man, he is not 30 years old or 40 years old man, he is above 80 years, so, we can expect him to act like a youth,” he stated.

Answering questions on what would be the next line of action if Ajibola, who is to nominate Olakulehin as Olubadan at the Olubadan-in-council meeting on Friday, fails to do so, Ladoja said Ajibola can be substituted with another High Chief next to him.

“Ajibola can be substituted to nominate Olubadan if he doesn’t come to the meeting, I’ve already slated a meeting to Friday because tomorrow is a public holiday, if he doesn’t come, he can be substituted,” he stressed.

Naija News reports the stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland became vacant following the death of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, and according to tradition, the next Olubadan is the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.