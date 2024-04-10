Makinde Breaks Silence On Olubadan Stool

Advertisement

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has declared that there is no conflict regarding the Olubadan Chieftaincy laws in the State.

He cautioned individuals who thrive on creating discord to cease their actions in the best interest of the State.

Naija News reports that Makinde made these remarks during a gathering at his Ikolaba residence on Wednesday, where he hosted Muslim faithful, members of his cabinet, and other high-ranking government officials.

According to the Governor, he has not yet received any official communication from the Olubadan-in-Council regarding the nomination for the stool.

Makinde expressed bewilderment at why some individuals are fixated on issues that divide the State based on traditional lines, asserting that such matters have no place under his administration.

Naija News understands that the official ratification and announcement of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, had been scheduled for Thursday, 11th April, by the kingmakers in Ibadan.

This decision was reached during a meeting held on Monday at the residence of Chief Bode Amao, a former President of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

It is important to note that the kingmakers in Ibadan consist of eleven High Chiefs who are also members of Olubadan-in-Council.

Earlier, the family of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, hit back at the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, over his recent claim that Olakulehin is not physically fit to ascend the throne.

The family of the Olubadan-designate said Oba Ajibola is only raising alarms because he knows he would be the beneficiary if Oba Olakulehin is disqualified from the Olubadan stool.

The family source, who was quoted by Punch as speaking under anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the family, added that Oba Olakulehin is obviously old, but that is not a barrier against him ascending the Olubadan throne.

Therefore, he called on Oba Ajibola to wait for his turn, adding that God’s time was the best.

He said, “There is no law that states that Baba cannot become Olubadan. Baba is old, there is no doubt about that, just as many of the kingmakers are also old.

“You were clamouring that he should present himself physically and he did. Some of the kingmakers saw him, they took photographs which you newsmen used in your papers. Is Olubadan stool for the Olympics fitness? We know the ages of those who had become Olubadan.

“What the Otun Balogun is saying has no basis. He knows he will be the direct beneficiary if Baba is disqualified. There is no reason to want someone ahead of you disqualified because you want to attain the position. We should all learn to wait for our time. God’s time is the best.”

Naija News reports that the reply from the Oba Olakulehin family follows the outburst earlier by Oba Ajibola, who said Oba Olakulehin is unfit to ascend the Olubadan stool and should be allowed to rest and recuperate.