PDP NEC Fails To Take Action On Wike, Ortom, Others Over Anti-party Activities

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to discipline the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other party members involved in anti-party activities.

It was reported that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) would be submitting a list of all party members who were engaged in anti-party activities, resulting in the defeat of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to NEC on Thursday.

It was believed that the list, said to have been prepared for submission, would feature the name of the ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who openly worked against Atiku.

Wike, leading his counterparts in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Benue, Samuel Ortom; Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, under the aegis of G-5 PDP governors, had opposed Atiku and rather worked for the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Wike’s opposition to Atiku’s presidential ambition stemmed from the ex-vice president’s decision not to select him as his running mate.

A NEC member who attended the NEC meeting, opting to remain unnamed as he lacked the authorisation to disclose closed-door proceedings, told The Punch that contrary to expectation, the NWC did not submit any list.

The source said rather, a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, was appointed as the chairman of the disciplinary committee set up at the NEC meeting.

He added that a former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara State, Dr Bukola Saraki was appointed to lead reconciliation efforts in the party.

The reliable source also revealed that the PDP Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), was appointed as chairman of the constitution amendment committee.

He disclosed that both Atiku and Wike, who attended the meeting, remained silent throughout the closed-door session, and no NEC member discussed the events of the 2023 presidential election.

The source stated, “They also set up disciplinary, reconciliation, and constitution amendment committees.

“The NEC appointed Saraki as chairman of the reconciliation committee, Udom Emmanuel as chairman of the disciplinary committee, and PDP Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), as chairman of the constitution amendment committee.

“Regarding the alleged anti-party activities involving some PDP members in 2023, nobody mentioned it during the meeting. The NWC also failed to submit a report on anti-party actions to NEC; instead, they directed all issues to be referred to the relevant committees. Throughout the meeting, Wike and Atiku did not utter a word.”