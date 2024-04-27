Oyo LG Election: Gov Makinde Casts Ballot In Ibadan – [Video]

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has cast his ballot in the ongoing Local Government (LG) election across the state.

Naija News reports that Makinde cast his vote at Polling Unit 1, Ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local Government Area.

The Governor is said to have arrived at 10:17 am and exercised his voting right just five minutes later.

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC, is overseeing the election taking place in all 33 local government areas.

See a video clip below showing the moment Makinde arrived at his polling unit.

Meanwhile, there are reports of irregularities in the ongoing election in Oyo State.

Though OYSIEC or the government itself has not officially responded to the speculation, reports are that two opposition members have been arrested by the police as of the tie of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Eyitayo Jegede, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, spoke on Friday about the party’s governorship primary.

Jegede, reacting to Agboola Ajayi’s primary victory, said the party would win the November governorship election and put the state back on the path of growth and development.

Jegede in a statement in Akure, appealed to Ajayi’s co-contestants to join hands with him to rescue the state.

The statement reads, “I congratulate Alfred Agboola Ajayi, on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ondo state in the upcoming contest for the office of the governor later this year. I equally congratulate the PDP family on the successful conduct of the party primary.

“No doubt, the outcome of the primary conducted signals the beginning of the great struggle to wrestle power from the APC-led government and put Ondo state again on the path of growth and development.

“It is time to join hands and build a party that will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people.

“I call on all the aspirants/contestants in the race, who coincidentally are from the southern senatorial zone, to cooperate fully with the candidate and be part of the great push for the rebirth of our dear state.”

The Ondo State chapter of the party also congratulated the candidate on his emergence as its flagbearear for the forthcoming Governorship election in the State.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement said, “Our party also congratulates all other contestants who displayed a high sense of sportsmanship and decorum during and after the primary election. It was a family affair, which has demonstrated to the entire world that, the PDP is serious about its readiness to re-occupy the Alagbaka Government House, Akure.

“The last seven years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the State have brought untold hardship and misery on the people. Hence, the time is now to send vendors of poverty out and bring back prosperity to our land. There was no winner, nor vanquished. It was a victory for PDP, and a victory for democracy in Ondo State.”