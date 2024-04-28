PDP Sweeps Oyo Council Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates have emerged victorious in all chairmanship positions during Oyo State local government election on Saturday.

Naija News gathered that the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC, oversaw the election in all the 33 local government areas.

Recall the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, cast his ballot in the recently concluded Local Government (LG) election across the state.

Makinde voted at Polling Unit 1, Ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local Government Area.

According to Daily Post, the OYSIEC declared PDP winners of the election in all 33 LGAs on Sunday.

The results were declared at the office of OYSIEC, which is located in the state capital of Ibadan.

Meanwhile, The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has emerged victorious in the local council elections conducted by the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC).

Naija News understands that the party secured all 11 chairmanship and 114 councillorship seats in the state.

The Chairman of the electoral commission, Saidu Shehu Awak, announced on Saturday that all APC candidates were elected in the peaceful election conducted across all polling units in the state’s 11 local government areas.

Despite the participation of five political parties, including the Accord Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young People Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), none of them managed to win a single seat.