Lalong’s Ally, Philip Dasun, Defects To PDP, Gives Reason

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Philip Dasun, has defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Naija News reports that Dasun, an ally of former Governor Simon Lalong, made his defection known in a letter to his Belnin Ward chairman of the APC in Pankshin North.

The former majority leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly said he decided to join the ruling PDP because its ideology aligns with his own.

In the letter, dated May 13, 2024, and obtained by journalists on Monday, Dasun thanked APC members for the opportunities and experiences during his time at the party.

The letter reads in part, “I write to inform you of my decision to resign from my membership in the APC political party, effective immediately. I have decided to join the PDP, as I believe their ideologies align more closely with my own.

“I want to thank you and the other members of the APC for the opportunities and experiences I have had during my time with the party.

“I appreciate the support and guidance I have received, and I have greatly valued the chance to work alongside such dedicated individuals.

“However, after careful consideration, I have come to realise that my political views and goals have shifted. The PDP is a better fit for my personal and political values, and I believe that I can make a more significant impact by working within their organisation.

“I hope that you understand my decision to resign, and I wish you and the APC all the best in your future endeavours.”