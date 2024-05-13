Rivers APC, LP, PDP Leaders Pitch Tent With Wike For Commitment To Tinubu’s Agenda

Several key political figures in the Andoni local government Area of Rivers State have expressed their admiration for the dedication shown by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, towards advancing the goals of President Bola Tinubu-led administration, Naija News reports.

The group includes former and current political leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party (LP), as well as respected Elder Statesmen, Community Leaders, Youth, and Women Leaders from the region.

They emphasized their unwavering support for Wike as a token of gratitude for his backing of Erastus Awortu during the 2021 Local Government Chairmanship election.

The political bigwigs also commended Awortu’s administration for proffering solutions to insecurity and decayed infrastructure in the area.

During a recent visit to the council’s chairman at Ngo, the group expressed their admiration for his accomplishments as his tenure nears its conclusion. Additionally, they assured him of their unwavering support for his re-election campaign.

The National Women Leader of the GrassRoots Development Initiative (GDI), Mabel Ogolo, highlighted that with divine guidance and political vision, Wike appointed Erastus Awortu to bring relief to the people of Andoni during his time in office.

“Indeed, the choice was right because within weeks into his administration, Andoni became so peaceful and free from the challenges of insecurity and underdevelopment which bedevilled the area,” she said.

A prominent member of the APC and a candidate for governorship in the 2023 general election, Sampson Ngerebara, praised Awortu’s administration as a realization of his vision for Andoni.

He highlighted the administration’s focus on rebuilding infrastructure and enhancing human capacity by utilizing the resources of the people.

In response, Awortu, the Council Chairman, expressed gratitude to the leaders for their unwavering support despite the political crisis in the state and commended their loyalty to Wike, a former governor of the state.

Furthermore, the chairman emphasized his dedication to the progress and advancement of the area. He stated that he would rather forgo his second-term bid than collaborate with politicians whose past actions disrupted the peace and development of the region.