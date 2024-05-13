Expelling Wike From Our Party Before 2027 Election Is A Banana Peel – PDP Chieftain

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has downplayed the alleged move to expel the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike from the party.

Akinniyi insisted that the influence of Wike and his loyalists cannot be overlooked.

The PDP stalwart shared his opinion during an interview with Legit.

Speaking on whether the PDP should expel Wike and other members of the G5 ahead of the 2027 general election, Akinniyi noted that such a move was “a banana peel”

He asserted that expelling Wike now the party was divided is wrong timing.

However, he urged the PDP reconciliation committee with doing what’s best for the party ahead of the 2027 election.

Akinniyi said: “At the moment, expelling anyone is a ‘banana peel’. If the expulsion had happened before the 2023 Elections, it will probably make some senses and understandable.

“As it stands now, the PDP is divided and we can’t overlook the influence of Wike and his loyalists. The reconciliation committee should bring everyone to the table again, and there should be sanctions for any actions that are against the tenets cum interest of the PDP, as a party henceforth.”