Peter Obi Visits Atiku, Lamido In Abuja (Photos)

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has visited his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president made this known in a post alongside photos via his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon.

He wrote: “It was my honour and privilege to host

@PeterObi today.”

The former Governor of Anambra State was said to have visited his former principal at his Abuja residence on Monday morning.

Naija News understands that the reason for the meeting is yet to be disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

It is worth noting that Obi was previously in the PDP but dumped the party for LP in the build-up to the last general elections.

Atiku and Obi were the PDP’s presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2019 elections.

However, the duo went their separate ways in the 2023 election over political interests.

Their latest reunion, however, has started generating a barrage of reactions on social media as many netizens speculated that the duo were plotting to form opposition ahead of the 2027 election.

See the photos below.

Also, Obi also visited the former Governor of Jigawa State and a chieftain of the PDP, Sule Lamido, at his Abuja home.