Breaking: Obaseki’s Ally, Idahosa Dumps PDP, Rejoins APC (See Reason)

A former member of the Board of the Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Charles Idahosa has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Idahosa, a former ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki, said he was rejoining the party after leaving about four years ago, to ensure victory for the APC in the September 21 governorship election.

He stated this in his residence where he was received back by leaders of the party, led by the Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah and other party leaders.

The politician said one his biggest mistake was not to allow Obaseki resign when he said he told him he was tired of the troubles he was getting from the leadership of the party led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

More details later…