Overworked LAUTECH Doctors Send SOS To Makinde

Overworked and underpaid members of the Association of Resident Doctors at Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, have appealed to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to address their deteriorating working conditions and inadequate remuneration.

According to Punch Newspaper, the LAUTECH doctors on Sunday took to X to voice their concerns, highlighting the severe staff shortages and unattractive salary packages that not only deter potential applicants but also compromise patient care.

“LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso needs your urgent intervention @seyiamakinde. Our doctors are overworked due to a shortage of manpower. No one wants to come because of abysmal pay,” read one post from the group.

Naija News reports that the doctors alleged that LAUTECH Teaching Hospital is the only institution in the South West that has yet to implement the new hazard allowance, Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), and the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

A post from a doctor known as The Nigerian Doctor on X outlined the grim reality faced by the medical staff at the hospital.

“As of the last count, LAUTECH-TH has 70 resident doctors, instead of 270! 10 house officers, instead of 48! We are informed three doctors resigned last week alone,” he stated, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention to prevent further resignations and potential strikes.

The resident doctors are pleading with Governor Makinde to sign off on previously approved funds that would significantly improve their conditions, including a 35% salary increase, enhanced hazard allowances, and intern waiver allowances.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Suleiman Olarewaju, when contacted, promised a swift response, although he had not provided an update at the time of reporting.

“Let me get the latest information, I will get back to you,” Olarewaju stated.

This appeal comes against the backdrop of a national initiative by the Federal Government in December 2021, which saw an increase in hazard allowances for health workers in federal healthcare facilities across the country, as detailed in a circular by the National Salaries, Income, and Wages Commission.