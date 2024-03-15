JUST IN: Ex-Lawmaker To Be Crowned New Olubadan Of Ibadanland

The Balogun of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is set to be crowned the next Olubadan.

Naija News reports that this comes following the passing of Oba Lekan Balogun on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

According to The Nation, Olakulehin, who comes from the Balogun line, is older than his predecessor, although his exact age remains unknown at this time.

He hails from Ita Baale in Ibadan North East Local Government and has been an influential member of the Olubadan-In-Council for the past decade.

Prior to this, the upcoming Olubadan served as a member of the Third Republic’s House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has announced his burial arrangement.

The late monarch will be buried according to Islamic rites today, Friday, March 15, 2024, at his Aliiwo ancestral home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Naija News had earlier reported that the late Oyo monarch joined his ancestors at the age of 81 late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, after a brief illness

Baba-Kekere Olubadan and his younger brother, Kola Balogun, in a statement in Ibadan, announced the burial plans.

He said, “Oba Balogun would be buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home by 4 pm on Friday (today), according to Islamic rites. The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, though already verbally informed, would be formally notified early this morning.”

It will be recalled that the monarch marked his second anniversary about 72 hours ago.

He said, “Aged 81, the late monarch was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning, having stayed indoors throughout Tuesday on account of slight malaria fever, though he was hale and hearty on Monday, during which he received a few guests that paid him congratulatory visits on his second anniversary on that day.”

The late Olubadan was a British-trained PhD holder, a former university lecturer, a former management staff member of Shell British Petroleum, a former governorship candidate of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party, a former Senator, and a successful businessman.