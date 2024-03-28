Obasanjo Visits Family Of Late Olubadan, Lekan Balogun

Advertisement

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

During the visit on Thursday, Obasanjo praised Balogun whom he described as a friend for his short and impactful reign. He added that although as human beings, they would have loved the monarch to still be alive, but it’s not how long, but how well.

The former President was accompanied on the visit by Chief Fasawe and Arole Gbenga Adewusi, among others.

The ex-president was received by some family members of the late monarch, including two of the Oloris, Olayinka and Olufunmilayo, and a few of the children; the Bobajiro of Ibadanland and a former Oyo State Head of Service, Alhaji Tajudeen Aremu.

In a statement by the personal assistant (media) to the late Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, former president Obasanjo described the late Oba Balogun as a personal friend, adding that the visit being paid was his duty.

Obasanjo said: “The late Olubadan was not a foreigner to me, he was my friend and it is my duty to pay this visit to his family. He carried the position very well, he was ‘Gbobaniyi’.

“Naturally, we would have loved him to be around us for much longer time, but God knows best. As it is said in Yoruba that ‘o wuni ka jeran pe lenu, oofa ona ofun o je’ that’s as much as we want to hold the meat in our mouth, the drawer from our oesophagus won’t allow us.

“As I said, God knows best. Assuming that death did not come when it came, but a worse thing happened, what could have been our reaction? We thank God for him, it is no how long, but how well.”

In his terse condolence message in the register, Chief Obasanjo wrote, “Kabiyesi Balogun, sleep in your creator’s bosom.”

Responding on behalf of the family, Bobajiro of Ibadanland, who is also a former Oyo State Head of Service, Alhaji Tajudeen Aremu, appreciated Obasanjo for his show of love.

“There’s nothing our late father can do for anybody now, he is no more in a position to offer anybody anything, either tangible or intangible, so whatever anybody does for him now is not because of receiving anything in return from him, but out of deep love and concern.

“The family appreciates Your Excellency and it is our prayer that God will preserve you more for the country in general and Yoruba in particular,” Chief Aremu added.

Naija News recalls that Oba Balogun was installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on 11th March 2022 and joined his ancestors on 14th March 2024.